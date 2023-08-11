23,929 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,885,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.09 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 296.51, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.