Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,638 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of NOW worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 21.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NOW by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.62. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

