NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CorVel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 250 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,764 in the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $223.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRVL

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.