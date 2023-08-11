Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

