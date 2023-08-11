252,119 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 6,400 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,154.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $370,542. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MODG opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.