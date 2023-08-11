NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Relx by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $33.19 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.44) to GBX 2,960 ($37.83) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.23) to GBX 2,915 ($37.25) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.04) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.85) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

