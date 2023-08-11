Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Overstock.com by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $4,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Overstock.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.