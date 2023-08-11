NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 16,425 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

