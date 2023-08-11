Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $241.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.95.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

