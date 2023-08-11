Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 454,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vericel by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $31.87 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.