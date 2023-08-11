Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

