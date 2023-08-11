NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 3,511 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $66.57 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

