Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,356 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SM Energy worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.