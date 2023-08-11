Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Perrigo worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $80,016,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $50,203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,881,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,232,000 after purchasing an additional 737,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.1 %

PRGO stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

