BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BancFirst worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 165.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 30.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

