PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $8,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

