Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,738 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of AMERISAFE worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

