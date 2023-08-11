NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 6,689 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,100.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

