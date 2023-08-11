NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.