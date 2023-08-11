Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stake Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 136,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

