NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

