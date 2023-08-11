MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after buying an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,935,000 after buying an additional 258,783 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.1 %

MongoDB stock opened at $359.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.09.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

