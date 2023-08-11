Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,062 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 34.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

