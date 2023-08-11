Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,063 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Up 1.0 %

Infosys stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.