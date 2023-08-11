Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter worth $31,799,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AES by 83.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,062,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 936,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AES by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 873,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AES by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,190,000 after acquiring an additional 833,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.61 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

