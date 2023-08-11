Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,783,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 762,432 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,542,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after buying an additional 559,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

