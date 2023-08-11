Assetmark Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 187,148 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,964,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UCON opened at $24.35 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.