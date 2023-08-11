Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLB. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 487.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period.

SPLB stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

