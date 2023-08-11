Assetmark Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $388.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.36 and a 200-day moving average of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

