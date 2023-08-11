Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Post by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

