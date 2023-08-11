BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 833,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 337,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.84.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

