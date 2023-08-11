Versor Investments LP Sells 22,700 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in GoPro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRO

GoPro Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.36. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.