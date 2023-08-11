Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,855 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.