Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,478 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 550.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $6,688,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

