Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.96 Million in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

