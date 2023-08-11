FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Position Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 67,908 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,670.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $307,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

