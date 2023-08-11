Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NICE by 16.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $8,436,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NICE by 126.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NICE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.38.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

