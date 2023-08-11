Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.26 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.30% of Q2 worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000.

Q2 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

