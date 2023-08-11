Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Primoris Services worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

