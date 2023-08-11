CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock worth $275,327,133. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

