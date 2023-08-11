Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 760 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,410 shares of company stock worth $10,338,226. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day moving average is $213.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.