Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in CDW by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in CDW by 5.4% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

CDW stock opened at $202.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $186.12. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.