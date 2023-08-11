Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

