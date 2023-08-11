Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WY opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

