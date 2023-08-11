Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.56 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

