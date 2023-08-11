VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

