Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 838 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,243.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,306.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,418.61. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,224. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

