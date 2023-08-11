Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 171,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 83.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $139.88 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Read Our Latest Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.