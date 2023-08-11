Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $711.91 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

