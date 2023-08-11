Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

